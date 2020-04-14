Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up about 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $71,581,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 179,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,194,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 764,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,194. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

