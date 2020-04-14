Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s (FWONK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of FWONK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

