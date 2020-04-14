Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

ASG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 348,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, Director Thomas W. Brock bought 10,024 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $46,611.60. Also, SVP Mark T. Haley acquired 7,256 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $32,216.64. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.