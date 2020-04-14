Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 947,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.