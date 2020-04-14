Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $90.23. 2,221,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

