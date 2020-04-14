Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72,885 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,885 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,959 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 442,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,249. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

