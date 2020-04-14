Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 718,018 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,633.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $4.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.35. 191,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

