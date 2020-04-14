Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 408,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,049. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

