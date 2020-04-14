Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,497 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,553,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

