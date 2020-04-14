Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.57. 146,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.