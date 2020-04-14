Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 826.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,081 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,489,000 after buying an additional 478,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,265 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,135,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

