Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $828,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,324,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,984 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,612,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 988,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,921 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,326.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 847,021 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,213. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.