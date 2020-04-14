Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

