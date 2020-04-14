Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 421,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

