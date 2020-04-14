Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,632 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 353,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,700. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.