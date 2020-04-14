Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after acquiring an additional 750,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,290,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.04. 5,215,441 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

