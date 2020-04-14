Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,242. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.