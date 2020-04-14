Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,262. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

