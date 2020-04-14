Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

