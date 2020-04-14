Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 722,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

