Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 306,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.61. 1,574,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

