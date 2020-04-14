Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 10,136,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

