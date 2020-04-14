Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 322,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,510 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

