Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

LAUR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

