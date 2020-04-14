Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Given a C$1.40 Price Target at Eight Capital

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) has been assigned a C$1.40 price objective by analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGO. CSFB upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$25,471.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,179.13. Also, Director David Wallace Brace purchased 25,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,734.27.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

