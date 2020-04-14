Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Given a C$1.40 Price Target at Eight Capital

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) has been assigned a C$1.40 price objective by analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGO. CSFB upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.
Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
