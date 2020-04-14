Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,598.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

