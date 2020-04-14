L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 188.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.62.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $8.47 on Tuesday, hitting $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.