Kwmg LLC Sells 5,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. 8,629,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

