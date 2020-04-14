Kwmg LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,415 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,794,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

