Kwmg LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.12. 11,462,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.