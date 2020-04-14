Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,466,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,324,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

