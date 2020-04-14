KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold Sells 2,054 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $18,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 86,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

