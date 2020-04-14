Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.24 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -18.01 Continental Resources $4.63 billion 0.99 $775.64 million $2.25 5.49

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.44% -0.48% Continental Resources 16.75% 12.20% 5.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kosmos Energy pays out -360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kosmos Energy and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14 Continental Resources 5 13 9 0 2.15

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.84, indicating a potential upside of 437.26%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $24.37, indicating a potential upside of 97.16%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

