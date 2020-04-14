Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,080,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

