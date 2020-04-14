Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.61 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.