Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.73.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL traded down C$1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.