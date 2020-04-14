Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

K stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,265,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.27. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

