Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Bank of America began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.57.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 238,153 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.