Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

KIN opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

