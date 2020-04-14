Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.