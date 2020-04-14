Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,589 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 3.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $81,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 573,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,956. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

