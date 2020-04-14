Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.66.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.