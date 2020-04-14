KFG Resources (CVE:KFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 181000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $758,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

KFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

