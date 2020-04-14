Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

KEY traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,170. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

