KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $20.00. KB Home shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,067,894 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,268,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

