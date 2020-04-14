Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Shares Up 28.6%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 991,903 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 482,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$504.95 million for the quarter.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

