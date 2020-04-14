Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Up 4.5%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.95, 747,629 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 274% from the average session volume of 199,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

