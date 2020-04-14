Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

