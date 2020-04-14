Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 7%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.52, approximately 1,487,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,360,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

