Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JMIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

JMIA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

